A Thurston County Superior Court judge has sentenced Amara Lundy to 8 1/2 years in prison for killing and dismembering her mother in 2019.
Lundy, 24, was originally facing a first-degree murder charge but pleaded guilty last month to first-degree manslaughter in her mother Susan Lundy's death. She had been held in Thurston County jail without bail since August of last year.
According to court documents, Amara Lundy confessed to police Aug. 12, 2019, that she strangled her mother with a section of cord she purchased. She also allegedly told a detective she later dismembered her mother's body and that she and Ryan Parker disposed of the body in dumpsters and trash cans around Olympia using a shopping cart from a local grocery store.
A prosecutor's statement of probable cause in Lundy's case described Parker as Lundy's boyfriend; however, a 60-page report on Lundy's life filed in court suggests their relationship was more complex, as The Olympian has previously reported.
Lundy's sentencing hearing, originally scheduled for Sept. 28, instead took place Sept. 21, court records show. Judge Chris Lanese sentenced Lundy to 102 months confinement, the high end of the standard range, plus three years in community custody.
The sentence aligns with a recommendation agreed upon by prosecuting and defense attorneys.
Lanese also ordered Lundy not to have contact with Parker, to have no criminal law violations, to be evaluated for mental health treatment, to pay DNA and victim assessment fees, and to pay restitution to be determined at a later hearing.
Parker, 31, has also been sentenced in the killing, after pleading guilty as charged to rendering criminal assistance in the first degree. He was sentenced to one year in jail earlier this month with credit for time served.
Susan Lundy's sister read two letters as victim impact statements in court last week, according to Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Megan Winder, and her father also addressed the court. Amara Lundy addressed the court, as well, Winder wrote in an email to The Olympian.
"The victim's family supported the plea agreement," she wrote.
While The Olympian was not present at the sentencing, Susan Lundy's sisters and parents also filed written victim statements that are part of court record. Her family members describe Susan as a talented, altruistic, and passionate woman surrounded by friends. They also mention her struggles with depression and alcoholism.
"I believe Sue was on the cusp of her next transformation which was sadly cut short due to the sickness and selfishness of two very sick individuals," a letter from her sister Joanne Lundy Ranagan reads.
A letter from Susan's parents describes disbelief that Amara Lundy was capable of committing such a crime and anger toward Parker, who they believe "was the actual killer" and took advantage of their granddaughter.
Under her plea agreement, Amara Lundy is obligated to provide information about her participation and the participation of any other person, including Parker.
"We are sure Sue would forgive Amara, and will continue to join us in our prayers for her eventual cure and well-being," Susan Lundy's parents' letter reads. "We are ready to do whatever we can to facilitate her mental health treatment and whatever else she needs. We do love her greatly."
___
(c)2020 The Olympian (Olympia, Wash.)
Visit The Olympian (Olympia, Wash.) at www.theolympian.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.