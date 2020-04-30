A white-naped crane that briefly escaped from the Woodland Park Zoo was returned to its open-air exhibit Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement from the zoo.
The crane traveled a short distance down North 55th Street around 4 p.m. and entered a sunken garage near Greenwood Avenue North, where animal keepers caught it, the statement said.
"The crane was loud and vocal but unharmed," the zoo said. "She has now been safely returned to her habitat with her brother and parents, Cal and Laura."
The crane hatched in July as part of a pair. The birds were the first of their species hatched at the zoo, the statement said.
"Fowl play is not suspected," the zoo said.
