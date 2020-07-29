PASCO — Liberty State supporters will need to find about $4,000 to get their measure on the ballot in Franklin County.
The Franklin County commissioners will take another week to decide whether they will ask voters about forming a new state that would divide Washington along the crest of the Cascades.
Supporters have been going to commissioners in Eastern Washington counties about the measure to create a new state called Liberty. At this point, Columbia County has agreed to hold a vote, and Spokane County has rejected putting the measure on the ballot.
Benton County has not made a public decision on the issue.
The advisory votes aren't binding, but they would give voters a chance to tell commissioners how they feel about forming a new state, organizers say.
Then they plan to use those to put pressure on the Legislature and Congress to allow the state to be split in two.
One of the main sticking points to the advisory measure has been the cost.
Franklin County commissioners are looking to supporters to cover the expense. Depending on the length of the measure, the bill to the group would be $3,800 to $4,200, said County Administrator Keith Johnson.
"It's a dynamic formula," Auditor Matt Beaton said. "That sliding amount is as close as we can get right now, but it could be more depending on state level advisory votes."
Conservative voices
It's not clear whether the Liberty State Movement has the funding to cover that cost. Organizer Dani Bolyard said the group received its nonprofit status and could start raising funds.
Many conservative voices, including state Rep. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, have come out in support of the measure, saying the two sides of the state are too different culturally and politically.
Franklin County Democrats Party Chair Jeffery Robinson urged the commissioners not to place such a politically divisive measure on the ballot. He is concerned it was going to diminish Franklin County in the eyes of the rest of the state.
"I'm not understanding why an advisory vote is a good thing," he told the commissioners during Tuesday's meeting. "It seems like a partisan exercise that doesn't meet the needs of the community."
Prosecutor Shawn Sant described it as similar to holding a public hearing, and one of the purposes of having an advisory vote is to allow the commissioners to gather opinions from a larger group of people than they would normally hear from.
Commissioners have until Aug. 4 to decide whether they want to place it on the November ballot.
Commissioner Brad Peck said his support is contingent on the language that would be included on the ballot.
