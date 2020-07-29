Lexit 2 Supporters of the State of Liberty watch the “Lexit” Rally gathered on the steps of the legislative building in March 2019y. The term Lexit was coined after Brexit, the British exiting the European Union, similar to the State of Liberty’s goal to have Eastern Washington secede from the western half of the state. About 50 people traveled across the Cascade Mountains from Eastern Washington to let their lawmakers in Olympia know their wishes.