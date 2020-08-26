A check of a suspicious circumstance turned into a major discovery for Lacey police.
About 3 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to an apartment building in southeast Lacey after a report of a broken window, Sgt. Shannon Barnes said.
When police arrived, they determined that a female resident, who had locked herself out of an apartment, had broken a window to get back in the unit.
But in addition to the broken window, police also found $70,000 in cash, at least one stolen gun and several drugs, including cocaine, mushrooms, oxycodone and methamphetamine.
The 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen firearm and four counts of felony possession of narcotics with intent to deliver.
