A 31-year-old Lacey man who claimed he was stabbed after taking out his garbage Saturday night now faces a misdemeanor charge of false reporting, police say.
About 11:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 5700 block of Ruddell Road Southeast at 30th Avenue Southeast. They met a man there who said he had been stabbed in the abdomen after taking out his garbage, Sgt. Shannon Barnes said Sunday.
The man was taken to an area hospital with a wound that was two centimeters long and two millimeters deep, according to Barnes.
Police later determined that the man and his wife had been in an argument earlier in the evening, but at the time of the reported incident, she was at work, Barnes said.
Police think the man hurt himself, she said.
A misdemeanor charge of false reporting will be referred to the Lacey city attorney for review, Barnes said.
