A 26-year-old Lacey man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes Sunday evening after a head-on collision on North Street that sent a 19-year-old woman to an area hospital.
Her injuries were not considered life-threatening, but were serious, said Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower.
The woman also was stuck inside her vehicle after the collision, so Olympia fire crews had to cut through the top of the 1998 Nissan Maxima to free her, Lower said. The Lacey man was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer.
The wreck was reported about 6:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Street Southeast. After the crash, the street was closed for about four hours, Lower said. A traffic investigative team needed that much time to reconstruct what had happened, he said.
The Lacey man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and driving while under the influence.
___
(c)2020 The Olympian (Olympia, Wash.)
Visit The Olympian (Olympia, Wash.) at www.theolympian.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.