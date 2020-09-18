OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee says most of the apples he took to counties ravaged by recent wildfires have been collected after it was discovered the batch contained apple maggots.
Inslee visited Bridgeport, Omak and Malden last week to survey damage from the fires. He brought apples from a tree at the governor's mansion in Olympia, and the ones delivered to Omak tested positive for apple maggot larvae.
Thurston County is in an apple maggot quarantine zone, and it is illegal to transport fruit from such zones to areas where the pests haven't established. Douglas County sent out a news release Wednesday asking for help recovering apples from that county.
Inslee said in a Thursday news conference that he never meant to introduce the pests and that the apples were an act of generosity.
"I see these people in pain," he said. "I see them crying, standing in the ashes of their home, and you just want to do something to show that you can let them know they're not alone. (My wife) Trudi and I just figured that morning that if we could pick some apples that morning off our tree and deliver them, maybe that's a little small gesture to let them know they're not alone."
He said a box in Malden, a tray left at a church in Bridgeport and a bag delivered to a retirement home in Omak were all recovered.
"I was thinking about the people who lost their homes and we went too fast and I regret that," he said. "I hope it's a lesson for folks. Now we've got to focus on how we help these people, and we're doing that. ... I regret this happening, but I want people to know I care about them."
