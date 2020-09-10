Gov. Jay Inslee has called for the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife to alter its rules for managing the state's wolf population.
"Based on experience in the Rocky Mountain states, the potential for future depredations and lethal control actions, under our existing framework, remains unacceptably high," Inslee wrote in a letter to the agency Friday. "We must move more quickly and decisively to institute practices that will avoid the repeated loss of wolves and livestock in our state."
Inslee wrote that he can't "legally prescribe the specific policies," but he asked Fish and Wildlife for outcomes such as standardizing the definition and requirements for range riders and requirements for "non-lethal deterrents."
He also asked for "action plans in areas of chronic depredation to end the need for annual lethal removal; and compliance measures where livestock operators do not implement the required non-lethal measures."
A petition from the Center for Biological Diversity to amend Fish and Wildlife rules "argued that current rules fail to prioritize non-lethal management of endangered wolves," a press release from the governor's office said.
Fish and Wildlife denied the petition, and the Center appealed.
"Given the significant work that has been done to date on this topic, I strongly believe new rules and policies could, and should, be adopted and in place prior to the grazing season next year," Inslee wrote.
Kelly Susewind, director of the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife, told the Tri-City Herald last year that state officials had seen "incredible intensity around wolf issues ... on both sides of the issue."
The agency said at the time that biologists are confident Washington's wolf population is on a path to recovery, the Herald reported.
Inslee's comments come a week after the Trump administration announced its plans to lift endangered species protections for gray wolves across most of the nation by the end of 2020.
