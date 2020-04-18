An impaired driver caught speeding in Tacoma early Friday allegedly rammed a patrol car, pushing it into three other vehicles.
The woman was first spotted by officers about 1:50 a.m. running several red lights and driving with no lights on.
As she turned onto the 2000 block of East 59th Street, police pulled her over.
The woman, who was behind the wheel of a Jeep, stopped and officers from three patrol cars parked and got out to investigate.
That's when the driver took off.
"She did a U-turn, accelerated and rammed a patrol car hard enough that it hit the second patrol car, which hit a third, which hit a civilian car," police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said.
No officers were injured.
After a brief struggle, the woman was taken into custody.
She was booked into Pierce County Jail on four counts of third-degree assault, four counts of malicious mischief and DUI.
A damage estimate for the patrol cars was not immediately available.
