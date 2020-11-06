It's going to be a blustery weekend as icy wind from Canada whips through the Puget Sound region, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
Sustained winds are likely to be between 5 to 15 miles per hour over the weekend, said weather service meteorologist Matthew Cullen, with gusts of 20 to 35 mph through Sunday.
The wind from the Fraser River Valley is expected to taper off a bit Friday afternoon and then ramp up again Saturday, when the highest winds are expected north of Seattle, meteorologist Samantha Borth said.
A small craft advisory is in effect throughout the Puget Sound region. The weather service issues such advisories when sustained winds are strong enough to create waves that make it dangerous to be out on the water in a small boat.
The windiest areas might actually see slightly warmer overnight lows, Cullen said, while those with less wind, like Tacoma and Olympia, will see more widespread freezing.
High temperatures are expected to hit 51 degrees in the Seattle metropolitan area on Friday and the upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday, Cullen said.
___
(c)2020 The Seattle Times
Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.