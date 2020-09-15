Families affected by wildfires in Washington can apply for financial help through the state Department of Social and Health Services.
Visit washingtionconnection.org or call 877-501-2233 to apply for the Disaster Cash Assistance Program and to learn about other resources.
People in Douglas, Okanogan, Whitman, Lincoln, Spokane, Chelan, Pierce and Thurston counties who can't return home and have financial losses that won't be covered in 30 days might qualify for the program.
Income limits for the assistance can take into account losses from the fires that aren't reimbursed.
Gov. Jay Inslee issued a proclamation that removes some restrictions on assistance for those affected by the fires. Now individuals, not just families with children, can apply. A one-time distribution limit was waived.
"For families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the devastating wildfires ravaging our state, funding from the Family Emergency Assistance Program can be, quite literally, a lifesaver," Inslee said in a statement. "The state will continue to look for ways to support communities as we work together to recover from multiple economic and health emergencies."
Also, people with Basic Food benefits who lost that food in a disaster can report it within 10 days to apply for those benefits to be replaced.
Information about resources for families can also be found by calling 211 or by going to 211.org.
