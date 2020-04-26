Rhea Abbott of Hoquiam succumbed to cancer Tuesday night, just a few days after friends rallied the community to help her realize her fondest dream.
Abbott was diagnosed in March with aggressive, terminal cancer and had been receiving home hospice care overseen by her husband, Teddy Abbott. Their daughter, Rashelle Bates, is a senior at Hoquiam High School.
“Rhea’s big thing was she wanted to live long enough to see Rashelle graduate,” said longtime family friend Trish Golphenie-Grimes — but doctors said she might have only days left.
So Golphenie-Grimes, Lin Messerer and a few other friends made some calls. The Hoquiam Police Department, Hoquiam High School, the Pushrods and Test of Time car clubs, and the Hombres Motorcycle Club answered.
Friends set up Abbott’s bed at the front window so she could witness the long parade of support, which also included numerous friends of the family. Afterward, HHS Principal Brock Maxfield and several of Rashelle’s teachers returned with a cap and gown for Rashelle to wear, and they conducted a mini graduation ceremony on the front lawn where her mother could witness it.
“Rhea was able to watch through the window as Rashelle accepted her diploma and threw her cap into the air,” said Golphenie-Grimes. “I know it gave her some closure. It was a beautiful thing in such a horrible time.”
Anyone wishing to express their support to the family may do so through the Facebook group Rhea’s Fight.
