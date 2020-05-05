A Grays Harbor County-based business has temporarily laid off more than 100 workers, according to the state Employment Security Department.
The worker adjustment and retraining notification, or WARN notice, shows that Cosmo Specialty Fibers, a wood pulp mill in Cosmopolis, cut 132 jobs. The layoffs, which took effect Friday, are expected to be temporary.
The layoffs are likely the result of the novel coronavirus, either a direct result of it or because the economy has slowed. The company joins many other businesses across the state that have taken a similar step.
Other layoffs in the region:
-Pier 1 Imports in DuPont will close, effective June 1, affecting 49 workers.
-VSPOne Olympia, an optical lab in Lacey, shed 78 jobs last month.
The state requires notification about mass layoffs.
