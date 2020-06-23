Gov. Jay Inslee has announced the members of a task force that will make recommendations about policing.
"We must listen to the voices of impacted communities and families to hear their experiences with policing," Inslee said in a press release Monday. "This work will inform legislation and help chart a path towards addressing some of these systemic and extremely harmful practices and policies that have impacted communities of color for generations."
The task force will make recommendations for legislation about independent investigations of use of force, the governor's office said. It will start meeting next month, and will continuing meeting into the fall.
"The governor's task force is a part of a coordinated effort with legislators to provide a comprehensive set of reforms," the press release said. "Task force members will provide insight and feedback, review I-940 structure and investigative protocol, other independent investigation models, and provide input that will help inform legislation for the upcoming legislative session."
Voters approved Initiative 940 in 2018. It requires law enforcement to receive violence de-escalation, mental-health, and first-aid training, and provide first-aid; and change standards for use of deadly force, adding a "good faith" standard and independent investigation.
The press release Monday listed the following members:
-- Emma Catague, Community Police Commission, and Filipino Community Center, Seattle
-- Jordan Chaney, owner, Poet Jordan, Benton and Franklin counties
-- Livio De La Cruz, board member, Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County
-- Chris Jordan, Fab-5, Tacoma
-- Monisha Harrell, chair, Equal Rights Washington, Seattle
-- Jay Hollingsworth, John T. Williams Organizing Committee, Seattle
-- Sanetta Hunter, community advocate, Federal Way
-- Katrina Johnson, Charleena Lyles' cousin and family spokesperson; Families Are The Frontline, Seattle
-- Rev. Walter J. Kendricks, Morning Star Baptist Church; commissioner, Washington State Commission on African American Affairs, Spokane
-- Teri Rogers Kemp, attorney, Seattle
-- Ben Krauss, PhD., principal, Adaptive Training Solutions, Spokane
-- Darrell Lowe, chief, Redmond Police Department
-- Nina Martinez, board chair, Latino Civic Alliance, King County
-- Brian Moreno, commissioner, Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs, Pasco
-- Kimberly Mosolf, Disability Rights Washington, Seattle
-- Tyus Reed, Spanaway
-- Tim Reynon, Puyallup Tribal Council Member
-- Eric Richey, Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney
-- Puao Savusa, City of Seattle Office of Police Accountability
-- James Schrimpsher, chief, Algona Police Department; Vice President of Washington State Fraternal Order of Police
-- Andre Taylor, founder/executive director, Not This Time, Seattle
-- Teresa Taylor, executive director, Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs
-- Spike Unruh, president, Washington State Patrol Troopers Association
-- Waldo Waldron-Ramsey, NAACP, Seattle
