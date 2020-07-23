Detectives with the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office on Thursday arrested Jacques A. Day, 35, of Longview, on multiple rape charges following a month-long investigation.
A female victim contacted detectives to report that while she was dating Day in 2017, he physically abused her and forced her to engage in sexual acts against her will. In one instance, Day reportedly tied her to a bed against her will and forcibly raped her, according to the sheriff’s office. The female told detectives she learned Day had also raped other women.
Through the course of the investigation, four additional women reported they had been raped by Day with the incidents occurring from 2014 through 2018.
Each victim had been in a dating relationship with Day and reported incidents where Day forced them to have sex against their will, according to the sheriff’s office. One victim reported an incident when Day reportedly held a pillow over her face for 10 to 15 seconds, impairing her breathing, because she refused to perform sexual acts.
On Thursday, detectives served a search warrant at Day's Longview residence and recovered evidence related to this investigation.
Day was taken into custody and booked on five counts of second-degree rape (domestic violence), one count of second-degree assault (domestic violence) and one count of unlawful imprisonment.
Detectives believe there may be more victims related to this investigation.
The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Gladson at 360-577-3092.
