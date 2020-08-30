The pedestrian who was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 near Exit 111 in Lacey Monday has been identified as 35-year-old Tegan Giesel, the Coroner's Office says.
Giesel had no known address and her family lives outside of Washington state, according to Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock. Her cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.
The crash happened about 5:45 a.m. Monday when troopers say Giesel crossed in front of a Chevy Silverado driving north on I-5 and was hit by the vehicle, according to Washington State Patrol.
The Olympian reported that it was not immediately clear why the woman was in the road, and Trooper Chelsea Hodgson said Friday that the collision remained under investigation.
The four people in the Silverado, including a 2-year-old child and infant, were not injured, troopers said Monday.
