Two bills related to child care subsidies have been approved by the Legislature and are headed to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk for his signature.
Legislation passed unanimously late Thursday by the House will ensure that a child who qualifies for 12 months of Working Connections child care receives the full 12-month benefit.
“If a household qualifies for 12 months of child care, that’s what they should receive,” said Wilson, the bill’s sponsor. “The current system starts the clock as soon as an application is processed, which is often before a parent can find childcare. It starts too soon and ends too soon.”
Delaying the start of the clock until the child is in care will ensure that the parent and child receive the full 12-month benefit to which they are entitled.
“Child care is in great demand and short supply,” said Wilson. “Parents deserve to be given the time it takes to find child care.”
Legislation passed Thursday would improve teen parents’ chances of attaining the education and graduation credentials to position them and their children for more successful lives.
“Helping a young parent complete high school results in a more successful parent and a healthier household,” said Sen. Claire Wilson, D-Auburn, vice chair of the Senate Early Learning & K-12 Education Committee. “This modest assistance can profoundly change someone’s trajectory. It could mean the difference between success and struggle, now and throughout life.”
Wilson sponsored Senate legislation similar to House Bill 2455, which the Senate passed on a 34-15 vote. The measure extends, within existing resources, full-time subsidized Working Connections Childcare during the school year to parents attending high school or working toward a high school equivalency certificate. The bill also allows school districts to provide transportation to students who request to bring their infant with them on a school bus or other student transportation vehicle. If the request is denied, the district must authorize other arrangements for the child’s transportation.
To be eligible, a parent must participate in 110 hours of approved activities per month and have a household income not in excess of 85% of the state median income at the time of application.
