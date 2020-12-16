Two people were injured Friday evening in a butane gas explosion inside a detached garage, and one was flown to Seattle for treatment, according to Lacey Fire District 3.
About 5:45 p.m. Friday, Lacey fire crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Conine Street Southeast, near the Nisqually River.
The initial dispatch was a medical call for a burn patient, but en route it was upgraded to a call for advanced life support, Battalion Chief Steve Crimmins said Monday.
Fire crews arrived to find a man and woman who had been burned in the explosion as well as extensive damage to the detached garage, he said.
The man’s injuries were serious enough that he was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The woman was treated at the scene and declined to be taken to a hospital, Crimmins said, citing a report of the incident.
The report also showed that Thurston County building officials planned to assess the detached garage to see if it was still structurally sound after the explosion.
A Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy also was called to the scene on Friday, according to dispatch information.
The explosion was caused by the man attempting to make CBD oils, Sgt. Cameron Simper said. CBD is an oil from the cannabis plant.
The man, who is in his 60s, was seriously burned because he uses a wheelchair and was unable to get away from the area quickly, Simper said. The woman’s hair and clothing were singed, he said.
