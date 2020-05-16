An 11-year-old boy died Thursday evening in a tragic accident near the QFC supermarket on Whitman Lane Southeast in Lacey, police say.
About 7 p.m. Thursday, Lacey Police and Lacey Fire District 3 responded to the scene on a private way adjacent to the store's parking lot, Sgt. Jeremy Knight told The Olympian. Responders arrived to find a Chevy pickup, the boy, and the boy's distraught father, a 43-year-old Lacey resident, Knight said.
Preliminary information suggests the father and two sons, 11 and 12 years old, were being playful in the store's parking lot. According to a news release, the boys were running around the parking lot and jumped onto the running boards on either side of their father's pickup as he drove in the lot.
One brother jumped clear of the vehicle, according to the release, while the 11-year-old "sustained fatal injuries and was located several yards behind the pickup."
"This is just an absolute tragedy," Knight said.
An autopsy was conducted Friday, after which Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock told The Olympian the boy had died from "blunt-force head injury" from getting hit by the pickup.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and Knight says there was no indication of high speeds or that the father was impaired.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333.
