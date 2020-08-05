Incumbent Bob Ferguson had a strong lead over his Republican challengers in the primary race for Washington state attorney general, according to Tuesday night's vote count.
Ferguson, a Democrat and vocal, litigious critic of President Donald Trump's administration, received 56.67% of votes. His challengers, attorneys Matt Larkin, Brett Rogers and Mike Vaska received 23.51%, 12.47% and 7.23% of the votes, respectively.
Washington voters chose Ferguson as the state's top legal officer in 2016 by a healthy margin. As of Election Day, his campaign had raised $3.4 million, 12 times more than Larkin, the top-funded challenger.
Ferguson's opponents in the race accuse him of being too engaged in national partisan politics and unfocused on statewide issues of public safety and homelessness. Since taking office, Ferguson has filed 69 lawsuits against the Trump administration on a spectrum of issues, 30 of which have been successful, according to his campaign.
Larkin, 38, is an attorney for his family's Bothell-based manufacturing business and a former presidential speechwriter. He said he would make "homelessness, drug abuse, and crime" a priority in his voters pamphlet statement. He supports Trump's reelection because he supports Trump's fiscal positions, such as tax cuts, but says he takes issue with the president's rhetoric.
