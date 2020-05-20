Bail was set at $50,000 Monday for a man accused of starting a fire in downtown Olympia, Thurston County Superior Court records show.
The court found probable cause to charge Nathan Ray Cicco, 19, with first-degree arson. Cicco has no known address, according to court records. Arraignment is set for June 2.
According to charging documents:
Overnight Monday, Olympia police and fire crews responded to a fire in an alley in the 100 block of Jefferson Street Northeast. That’s where they found flames rising from three dumpsters and one recycling bin. Police later checked surveillance video in the area, which showed four people, including a man with a red blanket draped over his shoulders.
“The male in the red blanket is seen reaching into the dumpster for several seconds before retracting his hands,” the court records read, and later, the “dumpster is engulfed in flames.”
After a check of the area, police found a man with a red blanket. He allegedly told police, “I have just been having a hard time and needed to do something bad.”
He also allegedly said he was present when the fire was started, but did not do it himself, although police later found a torch-style lighter in one of his pockets.
