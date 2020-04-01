A man who raced away from multiple law enforcement agencies over the weekend in Pierce and Thurston counties appeared in Thurston County Superior Court on Monday.
The court found probable cause to charge Tom M. Lyons, 41, who was identified in court records as a transient, with attempting to elude police, possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree driving while license suspended or revoked, and driving without an ignition interlock.
Court records show that Lyons has been previously arrested for DUI. His arraignment is set for April 14.
About 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Pierce County Sheriff's deputies alerted Thurston deputies that they were pursuing the suspect's Mazda on southbound I-5, but had lost sight of him at Exit 116.
Thurston deputies picked up the pursuit and followed him south. During the chase, the suspect reached speeds of 135 miles per hour, Lt. Ray Brady said.
The deputies lost sight of him at Exit 105 in Olympia, then minutes later they received a report that the man had driven down the embankment at Jefferson Street Southeast and Seventh Avenue and onto train tracks that lead to a tunnel that runs under downtown streets.
A deputy with a K9 tracked the suspect through the tunnel.
Once in custody, Lyons allegedly boasted about being a good driver and that he had outrun many police departments, according to charging documents.
He allegedly outran Tumwater police and said that "Pierce County's police vehicles were too slow to keep up with him, so he would just get on I-5 and drive away at speeds over 130," the charging documents read.
