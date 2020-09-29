Bail was set Monday at $100,000 for a man accused of multiple counts of domestic violence, plus animal cruelty, after he repeatedly threw a kitten to the ground, Thurston County Superior Court records show.
The court found probable cause to charge Donovan J. McKinlay, 30, with the following: first-degree burglary while armed with a deadly weapon/domestic violence; second-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon/domestic violence; felony harassment while armed with a deadly weapon/domestic violence, as well as first-degree animal cruelty/domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment while armed with a deadly weapon and fourth degree assault.
He also was ordered to have no contact with the two victims -- a mother and daughter -- although court records show he refused to sign the conditions of release order. Arraignment is set for Oct. 13.
Charging documents give the following account:
A Thurston County Sheriff's Office deputy on Friday was dispatched to the Land Yacht Harbor in the 9000 bock of Steilacoom Road Southeast after a report of a disturbance. A woman there said an ex-boyfriend had asked to sleep in her camper, and when she refused, he became violent.
He broke a camper window with a bat, then once inside he grabbed the woman's kitten and squeezed it until it cried out. He then threw the kitten to the floor 3-5 times from chest height. He also choked the woman to the point her "vision got blurry," and, finding a knife in the kitchen, held it near her throat. McKinlay also threatened to kill her, her mother and himself, court records show.
When McKinklay moved to the back of the camper, the woman was able to call her current boyfriend. Once he arrived, the defendant fled from the scene. Deputies later arrested the man in the area.
After the incident, the deputy followed up with the woman about her pet kitten. She took it to an area pet emergency room where it showed signs of trauma and was placed on oxygen. A doctor there was concerned about internal injuries, head trauma and fluid in the kitten's lungs.
