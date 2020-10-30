The Alzheimer's Association will host a virtual town hall for Washington's 3rd Congressional District from 3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 12. Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler will attend the virtual town hall.
Residents can ask questions about public policy and legislation related to Alzheimer's disease and dementia, according to a press release. The town hall will cover federal funding for Alzheimer's research, Alzheimer's legislation being considered and the progress being made on the Washington State Plan to Address Alzheimer's Disease and Other Dementias.
"Our town halls inform federal and state legislators about the issues people are facing and how they can best support people impacted by dementia," Brad Forbes, director of public policy for the Alzheimer's Association Washington State Chapter, said in a statement. "The voices of our community are more important than ever. By attending the town hall, people can get their questions answered and help bring awareness to their elected officials."
The virtual town hall is free of charge, but advance registration is required. For more information and to register, visit http://alzwa.org/townhalls or contact Brad Forbes at brforbes@alz.org or 425-246-6432.
