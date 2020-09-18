The Canada Border Services Agency announced Friday, Sept. 18, that it seized 14 firearms an Alaskan man tried to smuggle through the Abbotsford-Huntingdon border crossing from Sumas earlier this summer.
Alaskan Corey Scott Kettering, 33, was arrested and released and is scheduled to appear in Abbotsford (B.C.) Provincial Court on Monday, Sept. 21, to face charges for smuggling, making false or deceptive statements, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
"Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers remain diligent in their efforts to intercept high-risk commodities, like undeclared firearms, while conducting COVID-19 screening and enforcing enhanced border measures," a news release on the arrest and seizure read.
While attempting to cross from the U.S. into Canada on July 27, the release stated, Kettering was reportedly found with:
-- Four prohibited semi-automatic rifles (assault style).
-- Three prohibited handguns.
-- A restricted handgun.
-- Six non-restricted long guns.
"Travelers are encouraged to leave their firearms at home when seeking entry to Canada. However, travelers with firearms must declare them to the CBSA officer at the first opportunity and meet import regulations," the release read.
Since May 1, more than 1,500 models and different assault rifles are prohibited and cannot be legally transported into Canada, according to the release.
Individuals must declare a prohibited firearm at the border, and they will be presented with the option to export or abandon it. If they don't declare it, the gun may be seized and destroyed, the release stated. Failure to do so could result in monetary penalties, criminal charges, seizure of the guns and the risk of being banned from Canada.
