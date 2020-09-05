Attorney General William Barr released a statement Friday praising the "apprehension and takedown" of Michael Forest Reinoehl, a suspect in the fatal shooting of a right-wing activist in Portland.
Four law enforcement officers from Pierce County, who were acting in U.S. Marshal capacity as part of a task force looking for Reinoehl, shot the suspect during a confrontation in the Tanglewilde neighborhood near Lacey in Thurston County about 7 p.m. Thursday evening. Reinoehl was pronounced dead at the scene.
Reinoehl was a suspect in the shooting death in Portland of Aaron "Jay" Danielson, a supporter of the far-right group Patriot Prayer that is known for stoking and engaging in violent conflicts with opposing groups such as Antifa. He had reportedly admitted to the shooting in a video interview with Vice News.
The shooting occurred during a clash between supporters of President Trump and protesters demonstrating against police brutality. In the Vice interview, Reinoehl identifies himself as "100% anti-fascist," but says he doesn't consider himself "a member of Antifa" or any other group. He also called the shooting "totally justified."
In his statement, Barr calls Reinoehl's killing "a significant accomplishment in the ongoing effort to restore law and order to Portland and other cities."
"Last Saturday, Aaron 'Jay' Danielson was shot and killed amid the continuing violence in Portland," Barr's statement begins.
"Local authorities subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for Michael Forest Reinoehl, a self-described Antifa member suspected of the alleged murder. Reinoehl fled to Washington state, where he was located yesterday by members of a fugitive task force led by the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, and state and local law enforcement partners. When Reinoehl attempted to escape arrest and produced a firearm, he was shot and killed by law enforcement officers.
"The tracking down of Reinoehl -- a dangerous fugitive, admitted Antifa member, and suspected murderer -- is a significant accomplishment in the ongoing effort to restore law and order to Portland and other cities. I applaud the outstanding cooperation among federal, state, and local law enforcement, particularly the fugitive task force team that located Reinoehl and prevented him from escaping justice. The streets of our cities are safer with this violent agitator removed, and the actions that led to his location are an unmistakable demonstration that the United States will be governed by law, not violent mobs."
The sheriff's office investigating Reinoehl's shooting said Friday he was armed with a semiautomatic handgun when he was killed, but has not yet confirmed whether he wielded or fired the weapon.
