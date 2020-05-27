The Canadian Border Services Agency announced that it seized 20 kilograms of suspected cocaine found in a commercial truck attempting to cross the border from the U.S. at the Pacific Highway port of entry Commercial operation earlier this month near Blaine.
"Our border services officers and intelligence officers are working around the clock to make sure that goods continue to enter Canada and that the illegal goods stay out," Canada Border Services Agency Pacific Highway District Director Daniela Evans said in a news release announcing the seizure. "This seizure of suspected cocaine demonstrates their dedication to keep our communities safe and I am proud to be working alongside them."
On May 1, the border service's Pacific Region Intelligence Section worked with border services officers to examine the truck and noticed some anomalies, the release stated.
A services agency dog then alerted to the possibility of drugs, and 20 bricks of suspected cocaine were discovered, the release states, adding that the 20 kilograms are estimated to be worth more than $2.5 million.
The driver of the truck, who was not identified in the release, was arrested, and both he and the drugs were turned over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit for further investigation.
It is the second significant drug bust at the Blaine border crossing this month.
On May 9, an anonymous tip led U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pacific Highway Truck Crossing to find an estimated $3 million in cocaine in a commercial truck heading to Canada. Officers believe the driver of the truck is connected to a large international drug trafficking organization.
