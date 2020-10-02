Master Gardeners

Carrina Stanton/For The Chronicle Master Gardener MaryAnn Albenesius trims grass at the Borst Park demonstration garden on a recent Saturday. Master Gardeners usually work in teams to maintain the program's four demonstration gardens but these days work solo to adhere to social distancing standards.

 Carrina Stanton / For The Chronicle

The Washington State University Extension Master Gardener Program has announced that it will have a “Lunchtime Learning Series” Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. on Zoom. 

The series will cover autumn preparation for yards and gardens. Pre-registration is required to receive login information. To pre-register, email jason.adams@lewiscountywa.gov.

