The Washington State University Extension office is offering a “Rural Resilience” online training aimed at extension practitioners wishing to learn more about how they can support farmers and ranchers experiencing high levels of stress brought on by the economic turmoil associated with COVID-19.
The new online training course supported by a coalition of agriculture-serving agencies and organizations, according to WSU Extension, and is a modified version of a curriculum originally developed by Michigan State University Extension that was adapted for use by the coalition. Members of the coalition include the American Farm Bureau Federation, Farm Credit, National Farmers Union, USDA Farm Service Agency, and USDA NIFA.
To learn more about the free online training, please visit https://farmcredit.com/rural-resilience
