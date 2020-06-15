A new project near Lucky Eagle Casino in Rochester is expected to improve the safety of those traveling on U.S. Highway 12 and the surrounding area.
After a review process that utilized public input, Washington State Department of Transportation will be building a single-lane modern roundabout at the intersection of Highway 12 and Anderson Road. According to WSDOT, the roundabout will be big enough for large vehicles, such as semi and log trucks.
WSDOT spokesperson Doug Adamson said there’s been a history of collisions in the area, which is why he says the roundabout was ultimately decided on as a solution. He cited reduced speeds and the decreased chance for T-bone collisions.
“Roundabouts are incredibly effective when it comes to helping reduce that potential for collisions for a number of reasons,” Adamson said. “When you have a vehicle that turns in front of an oncoming vehicle that’s doing 50 miles an hour, the results can be catastrophic.”
He continued by pointing to WSDOT’s history of building roundabouts and the data compiled over that time that has supported the impact they can have.
“We’re just really firm believers in roundabouts,” Adamson said. “Just because of the history that we have with them and they physically can change how people get through an intersection.”
Thurston County Commissioner John Hutchings estimates the project has been in the works for roughly two and a half years. He says the project was of mutual interest to the county and the Chehalis Tribe.
He said the county proposed the roundabout in an effort to reduce collisions and to get traffic in and out of the casino in a safe manner without having to block and seal off roads. It was a process of offers and counteroffers between the county and the Chehalis Tribe, as Hutchings put it.
According to Hutchings, there were also interlocal agreements, discussions concerning funding, maintenance and indemnity clauses that had to be worked out between the county, the Chehalis Tribe and also the state.
“So all of those agreements take time to work out at the state, local and Chehalis tribe level,” Hutchings said.
Access to Anderson Road from north of Highway 12 will be permanently closed throughout the construction.
Adamson said the project will be built in seperate parts, starting on the north side of the road before moving to work on the south side. He added that temporary traffic lights will be utilized throughout the duration of the project, as will reduced speeds and a one-way alternating path.
“We really implore drivers to pay attention,” Adamson said. “Some people tend to go on autopilot when they get on the road. They use their cellphone, they’re distracted … there will be a lot of orange signs and everything else to alert drivers to the temporary changes. We really need people to pay attention as they go through a work zone.”
WSDOT is working with Rognlin’s Inc., a general contractor in Aberdeen. Adamson praised their work with similar projects.
“They do a lot of work in Southwest Washington,” Adamson said.
Work on the project could begin as soon as July 6, according to WSDOT’s project page. Adamson said he expects work to be done “by the time the Fall rains return.”
Still, he said the timeline could change depending on the weather.
“We ask that people stay engaged during the construction, we’ll be sending out information,” Adamson said. “We really are looking forward to getting this project going.”
