Starting this Monday, the Washington State Department of Transportation will have overnight closures on the state Route 6 Chehalis River Bridge between Pe Ell and Chehalis to allow for paving.
The project will repave the full length of the bridge and repair damaged expansion joints.
There will be a marked detour around the closure.
“Doing this work at night when traffic volumes are low reduces the impacts to travelers and improves the safety of our crews,” according to a news release from WSDOT.
The closures are scheduled for 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays through early September.
