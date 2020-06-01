The Washington State Department of Transportation is holding a virtual open house and survey starting Thursday and lasting through June 25 to gather feedback on the second stage of the Chamber of Commerce Way overpass project.
The Chamber Way Interstate 5 overpass in Chehalis was hit by an oversized load in 2016 and seriously damaged, causing it to be demolished and replaced, first with a temporary structure, then with a permanent bridge finished in late 2018.
Stage 2 of the project is intended to reduce congestion and improve safety in the area, according to the WSDOT.
According to information from WSDOT, the project will specifically study I-5 between the state Route 6/Main Street interchange and Mellen Street in Centralia, Chamber Way between Louisiana Avenue and National Avenue West Street between Louisiana Avenue and State Avenue and state Route 6/Main Street between Riverside Drive and State Avenue.
Between 2014 and 2018, collisions increased 40 percent on I-5 between 13th Street in Chehalis and Harrison Avenue, according to WSDOT, and there were 1,146 collisions in that area.
The estimated cost of the project is $60.75 million. Construction isn’t scheduled to begin until 2023.
For more information, go to www.wsdot.wa.gov/projects/i5/chamber-way/home.
