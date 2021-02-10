Winter Storm Watch Issued: There’s Potential for ‘Several Inches of Snow’ Through the Weekend

Lewis County is included in a winter storm watch put in place by the National Weather Service.
The advisory is set to last from Thursday morning through Friday evening with the possibility of about 2 to 4 inches of snow to accumulate, according to the National Weather Service.
The winter storm watch has not been changed to a winter storm warning, which means it is possible but not certain that there will be significant amounts of snow by Friday evening.
“In the higher elevations in Lewis County, the amount could be higher, but it’s a tough call as to how much snow is going to fall because we have all of this very cold dry air moving into the area tomorrow, and it’s going to be sort of battling this moist air moving in from the southwest,” Dustin Guy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said.
Guy said that the further south one goes, into the Portland area for example, the greater the chance is for heavy snowfall.
The winter storm watch covers the southwest interior, the Tacoma area, the Hood River Canal area, the Lower Chehalis Valley and the Cascades of Pierce and Lewis counties. The watch is calling for the possibility of 2 to 13 inches of snow throughout the listed regions, which vary greatly in elevation.
“Lewis County is sort of on the northern fringe of that snow possibility,” Guy said.
Guy said temperatures are predicted to be in the low-to-mid-30s on Thursday and Friday during the day and into the mid-to-low-20s at night.
The snowfall on Thursday and Friday is just “round one,” Guy said, as another storm system is moving in and is expected to produce “several inches” of snow on Friday evening into Saturday.
“It’s looking like the amounts are going to be heavier than what we’re seeing coming in tomorrow afternoon,” Guy said on Wednesday.
A storm watch has not been put in place yet for the second storm, but Guy said he would not be surprised if that happens as the forecast develops.
“Take the necessary precautions for a snow event like this. Be careful with travel as the roads could certainly be difficult as we get into the heavier snow later towards the weekend,” Guy said.
He also recommended people take cold-weather precautions such as protecting their pipes from bursting.
More information about possible snowfall can be found on the National Weather Service’s website at www.weather.gov/sew/.