The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Cascade Mountains and surrounding areas through Saturday.
Snow accumulations are predicted to range from 10 inches to 3 feet in areas above 3,000 feet above sea level. The snow is predicted throughout the Cascade region, including portions of Lewis County, the Crystal Mountain Ski Area and Mount Rainier, according to the National Weather Service.
Separate weather systems Thursday and Friday are expected to bring snow to the Cascades and to the Northern Blue Mountains in Oregon.
