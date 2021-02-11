The National Weather Service predicts an additional round of snow will hit the region on Friday even as accumulation from the first round of winter weather continues. 

Screen Shot 2021-02-11 at 4.57.29 PM.jpg
WEATHER1.png
WEATHER2.png

Here are the current advisories as of Thursday afternoon from the National Weather Service: 

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

244 PM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

WAZ504-509-511-512-121400-

/O.CON.KSEW.WS.W.0007.000000T0000Z-210212T1400Z/

/O.CON.KSEW.WS.A.0003.210212T1400Z-210214T0000Z/

Southwest Interior-Tacoma Area-Hood Canal Area-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

including Lacey, Olympia, Tumwater, Yelm, Grand Mound, Rochester,

Centralia, Toledo, Tacoma, Fife, DuPont, Puyallup, Shelton,

Seabeck, Belfair, Brinnon, Montesano, Elma, and McCleary

244 PM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST FRIDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING

THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow continued.

Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. For the Winter

Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6

to 11 inches possible.

* WHERE...Tacoma and vicinity, including Vaughn, Gig Harbor, Fox

Island, Anderson Island, DuPont, Puyallup, and Spanaway, Far

southwest Mason County and the interior lowlands of Grays

Harbor County, including Matlock, McCleary, and Montesano,

Western Kitsap and the lowlands of eastern Jefferson and Mason

Counties, including Brinnon, Seabeck, and Shelton and Lowlands

of Thurston, western Lewis, and far southeast Mason Counties,

including Harstine Island, Olympia, Centralia, and Toledo.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM PST Friday.

For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through

Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

&&

$$

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

244 PM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

WAZ504-509-511-512-121400-

/O.CON.KSEW.WS.W.0007.000000T0000Z-210212T1400Z/

/O.CON.KSEW.WS.A.0003.210212T1400Z-210214T0000Z/

Southwest Interior-Tacoma Area-Hood Canal Area-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

including Lacey, Olympia, Tumwater, Yelm, Grand Mound, Rochester,

Centralia, Toledo, Tacoma, Fife, DuPont, Puyallup, Shelton,

Seabeck, Belfair, Brinnon, Montesano, Elma, and McCleary

244 PM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST FRIDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING

THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow continued.

Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. For the Winter

Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6

to 11 inches possible.

* WHERE...Tacoma and vicinity, including Vaughn, Gig Harbor, Fox

Island, Anderson Island, DuPont, Puyallup, and Spanaway, Far

southwest Mason County and the interior lowlands of Grays

Harbor County, including Matlock, McCleary, and Montesano,

Western Kitsap and the lowlands of eastern Jefferson and Mason

Counties, including Brinnon, Seabeck, and Shelton and Lowlands

of Thurston, western Lewis, and far southeast Mason Counties,

including Harstine Island, Olympia, Centralia, and Toledo.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM PST Friday.

For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through

Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.