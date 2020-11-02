On a sunny Wednesday afternoon, a line of cars led by one man on a scooter with a wagon pulled behind it, started forming outside of the Winlock-Vader Food Bank just as it opened at 4 p.m.
Marilyn Williams and other volunteers grabbed a thermometer gun and took the temperatures of the Winlock, Vader and Ryerwood citizens waiting in their cars to determine if they met the COVID-19 temperature requirements.
The food bank has shelves stocked with fresh produce — some items like tomatoes and squash were donated by local farmers. Inside, there are rows of canned goods, cereals, pasta and many other food items. Against the back wall is a row of about five refrigerators stocked with meat, eggs, milk, frozen vegetables and pizza.
The food bank resembled a small grocery store, complete with shopping carts and arrows on the floor to direct the flow of traffic down the aisles.
Upstairs from the food bank is a thrift store and deli — the Rowdy Rooster Bistro and Thrift Shop. The thrift store sales go directly into funding any food bank expenses, Williams said.
The food bank, which opened in 1983, gets food from an organization called Food Lifeline, Lewis County Food Bank Coalition and National Frozen Foods.
In order to meet COVID-19 requirements for operation, the food bank had to expand to accommodate social distancing, install a handwashing station and change operations to loading boxes in the parking lot for three months until they could open to the public again.
“Logistically COVID has been a nightmare and created a lot of expenses,” Williams said.
The food bank is open one day a week and Williams said that the amount of people they see come through each week varies — some weeks it’s about 45 and others it’s up to 102.
The annual “Walk n Knock” event has been modified to fit COVID-19 restrictions and has been renamed this year — the “Drive n Drop” so that generous donors can drive up to the Winlock and Vader Assembly of God and drop off their donations from their cars.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the corner of Front and Fir streets. Williams said that most needed items are personal care items such as soap, shampoo, deodorant, laundry detergent, toothpaste, razors and toilet paper. “Meal maker” items are also at the top of the list — hamburger helper, stuffing mix, mash potatoes and Rice-A-Roni.
If donors need empty paper bags to fill, they can be picked up at the Food Bank, Winlock IGA and the Little Crane Cafe in Vader. However, donations can be made in any bag. Monetary donations are also accepted — envelopes are available at Timberland Bank, Sahara Pizza, Winlock IGA, the Club and Little Crane Cafe.
The food bank cannot accept donations of items that are two or more years past the “use by” date.
The food bank is open every Wednesday and rotates from morning/afternoon hours (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to afternoon/evening hours (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.) so that those who work various hours can make it and get some food. Shopping times can also be made by appointment by calling 360-785-2185. A hot meal is also available every week.
