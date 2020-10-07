The city of Winlock will move forward in developing its industrial park thanks to $1.8 million in “distressed counties” grant funds to extend their sewer lines. The move is part of a major project that’s spearheading the economic development of the county, according to Lewis Economic Development Council Chair Dan Rich.
“I think infrastructure is key with us for economic development to help pave the way for future businesses,” Rich told county commissioners in a meeting Monday. “So when they come into the area, they say ‘you guys are ready.’”
The industrial park, owned by Seattle company Benaroya, will soon be the home to a Lowe’s distribution facility. In a Tuesday meeting with county commissioners, Budget Manager Becky Butler said the Lowe’s “will have a huge impact on our sales tax revenue.”
“Distressed counties” grants are available to counties with unemployment rates at least 20 percent higher than the statewide average, and are funded by a .09 percent tax, credited against the state’s 6.5 percent sales and use tax.
Winlock will benefit from two of them — $175,000 granted to the Public Utility District to conduct an “engineering analysis and report to support Winlock industrial park and surrounding areas,” and $1.7 million for the city to extend their sewer lines to the industrial park.
The project has been in the works for over a decade, after Benaroya first eyed Winlock for a potential industrial park.
“I do think the timing is now, and all the things we set in motion now are going to pay off in the end,” Rich said.
Meanwhile, Winlock is also working to expand water lines to the rest of its urban growth area, anticipating an influx not only in businesses, but in residents. Last week, Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson told county commissioners that the city is receiving significant attention from newcomers.
“We have a lot of people contacting us to build houses. If the economy stays strong, I fully anticipate 100 new homes in Winlock next year,” he said. “It’s going to be something to see for sure.”
According to Svenson, Winlock only has about 175 water line connections left, meaning waterline expansion will be critical for the projected expansion in years to come.
“We want to give everyone a chance to be able to hook up if need be,” Winlock Community Development Administrator Robert Webster said, stressing that residents will not be forced to use the public utility, and can still maintain their private wells.
Webster said there is no immediate timeline for the completion of the project.
Svenson plans to take advantage of the project by also installing pipes for broadband fiber whenever the ground is opened. Although the money to expand the city’s broadband isn’t yet in sight, Svenson hopes putting the infrastructure in now will make it easier down the road to thread the fiber through and connect new and existing residents.
“We’re looking forward to the really good things happening down there,” County Commissioner Bobby Jackson said Tuesday. “A lot of exciting stuff going on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.