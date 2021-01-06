Four local crafters, members of the 4 Rebelz Designz craft group, are planning to have a sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, at Rowdy Rooster Bistro and Thrift Store at 503 NE First St. in downtown Winlock.
The group will have an assortment of handmade knitted and crocheted items and accessories for sale on Saturday, including catnip-filled felted mice for cats, potholders, towels to hang on a stove, fabric-stuffed teddy bears, fabric market/craft bags, jewelry, suncatchers and more.
The four crafters, Becky Trotnan, Diane Rupp, Sheryl Fenton and Phyllis Bujnowski, formed their group in April 2020 and were recently highlighted in a business feature by The Chronicle, that can be read here: tinyurl.com/y3vzf36o.
If you can’t make Saturday’s sale, 4 Rebelz Designz also has three other upcoming pop-up sales from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 11 and 12, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 13, all at Rowdy Rooster Bistro and Thrift Store.
For more information, visit or message the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/4rebelzdesignz, or email the group at 4rebelzdesignz@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.