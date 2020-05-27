After postponing the event for two and a half months, the White Pass Scholarship Auction will go online over two weekends, on Facebook, to auction off 46 items of which the proceeds will go to support the White Pass Scholarship Fund and 2020 graduate scholarships.
The first auction will go live at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 29, continue through the weekend then close at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 31.
The second weekend of the auction will go live starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 12 continue through the weekend then close at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 14.
Some of the 46 items and experiences that will be auctioned off virtually include a one-hour helicopter ride over Mossyrock, a five-piece outdoor furniture set, a puppy quilt, a six-foot America sign, BBQ bundle, gardening bundle, two Adirondack chairs made by White Pass High School Shop Class and many others.
More information about the White Pass Scholarship Auction and the items being auctioned off can be found at https://www.facebook.com/whitepassscholarshipfund/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.