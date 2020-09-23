The Chehalis River Basin Land Trust is releasing a webinar series detailing the importance of the Chehalis River basin, how climate change is threatening the health of the watershed and the opportunities for restoration.
“Chehalis River: Watershed Health, Climate Resilience and Ecosystem Restoration” is a four-part educational webinar series presented by Great Old Broads for Wilderness that takes a closer look at the history and future of the Chehalis River watershed. Participants will learn about the value of rivers, wetlands and watersheds in Southwest Washington, tribal perspectives on the Chehalis River and the challenges and opportunities for restoration of the Chehalis watershed in a changing climate.
The second webinar in the series, “Chehalis: From Headwaters to the Sea,” will be from 7-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and will feature Lee First, Twin Harbors’ riverkeeper and outreach coordinator for the Spokane Riverkeepers — a program of the Center for Justice in Spokane, Washington.
First has a degree in environmental science from Western Washington University, and has a background in Superfund Site cleanup, water monitoring and developing wetland mitigation plans for Tribal governments. Her presentation will focus on the Chehalis River’s natural and cultural resources, geology and general health as it faces new threats due to climate change.
“Great Old Broads for Wilderness is passionate about wild landscapes and the challenges posed by a changing climate,” said Rachel Green, manager for Great Old Broads for Wilderness Climate’s Education & Stewardship program. “We are excited to host these conversations with local experts who understand the vital connections between the health of the land and the communities throughout this watershed.”
The dates and speakers for the remaining webinars in the series planned for October and November will be announced soon. The webinars are free to current Great Old Broads for Wilderness members. Non-members are asked for a suggested $10 donation per webinar.
For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/3hkuZCC.
Great Old Broads for Wilderness is a national grassroots organization, led by women, that engages and inspires activism to preserve and protect wilderness and wild lands. Since its creation in 1989, Broads has grown to more than 8,500 members and supporters and nearly 40 Broadbands (chapters) in 16 states across the country. For more information, go to https://www.greatoldbroads.org.
