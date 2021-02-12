Parts of Centralia, Rochester and Tenino received 6 inches of snow Thursday night, while most of Lewis County received anywhere from 1 to 5 inches, as a February snowstorm blanketed the county for the first time this winter.
The bulk of the snowstorm was expected to happen Friday night through Saturday morning, when the Interstate 5 corridor was predicted to see up to 5 additional inches of snow, said Jeff Michalski, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle.
“That’s the period with the highest snowfall totals across the area,” Michalski said. “It’s a major storm for the region.”
The Hood Canal area is expected to see the highest total snowfall in Western Washington during this weather system.
Lewis County residents will likely see the snowfall begin to taper off by Saturday afternoon with a slight break in the system. However, there will be lingering impacts of the snow on the ground heading into Sunday, as temperatures are expected to remain below freezing Saturday night and Sunday. There won’t be any significant melting during that time, Michalski said, and roads will likely still be very icy.
The next weather system moves in Sunday night into Monday, a pattern that will bring some warmer air inland from the Pacific Ocean. Snow levels will rise, but there will be a transition from snow back over to rain during that time period, Michalski said.
“Depending on how much snow is on the ground, it’s going to take a little bit for all that to melt,” Michalski said.
Temperatures are expected to moderate further into next week, which will bring warmer temperatures and rainfall.