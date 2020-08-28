Beginning on Aug. 31, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will conduct controlled burns at the Scatter Creek and West Rocky Prairie Wildlife Area Unit northeast of Rochester and northwest of Tenino, respectively, for habitat restoration.
The burns will take place for up to five days, but will be dictated depending on weather, according to a news release from WDFW. They estimate the burns to take place between Aug. 31 and mid-October.
The areas being targeted for the burns are small, the release states, varying in size from one to 10 acres.
“Portions of the wildlife areas may be closed during the burns, and people may see smoke from the fires from one to two hours after the burns,” said Scatter Creek Wildlife Area Manager Darric Lowery in the release. “We will work to minimize smoke impacts to homes and the surrounding community.”
WDFW will work with the Washington Department of Natural Resources, local fire districts and other partners to conduct the burns, according to the release.
WDFW uses controlled burns to maintain prairies and control invasive weeds before seeding and planting native species, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.