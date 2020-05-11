The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is asking for public input on a draft management plan for the Scatter Creek Wildlife Area located in Thurston and Grays Harbor counties. Public input is welcome through June 8.
“We greatly appreciate and value input from neighbors, partners, and visitors,” said Darric Lowery, wildlife area manager for WDFW. “Your feedback helps us craft a more relevant and attainable plan so we can make WDFW-managed lands better for both wildlife, and the community.”
The wildlife area covers about 3,601 acres and is popular for hunting, fishing, wildlife watching, horseback riding, and hunting dog training.
The wildlife area encompasses portions of unique South Puget Sound prairies and oak woodlands, as well as aquatic, forest, and wetland habitats that support a variety of wildlife species, including the federally endangered Taylor’s checkerspot butterfly and the threatened Mazama pocket gopher.
A local citizen advisory group helped develop the draft management plan, which will guide how the department makes operations and budgeting decisions on the wildlife area for the next 10 years.
The draft management plan is undergoing a 30-day State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) public comment period and is available on WDFW’s website under “Management Planning” at https://wdfw.wa.gov/places-to-go/wildlife-areas/scatter-creek-wildlife-area.
WDFW staff had to cancel plans for a public meeting due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but incorporated some community input into the draft plan from a public meeting held in March 2019.
