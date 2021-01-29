The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking comments on the second round of proposed alternatives for the 2021-23 hunting seasons.
Anyone wanting to provide comments can do so by visiting the WDFW’s website at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations/season-setting, from Feb. 11 until March 4.
“We’ve updated these proposals based on public input from last summer when we had nearly 2,700 people provide us their perspectives,” said Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager. “That feedback really helped us to better understand the public’s priorities. This second round of input will help us fine-tune our recommendation for the upcoming 2021-23 hunting seasons.”
Final recommendations will be presented to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission for public input in March and for adoption consideration in April 2021. Members of the public who have limited or no internet connections may call the Wildlife Program Customer Service Desk at 360-902-2515 to request a print version of the survey. Written comments can be mailed to Wildlife Program, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504.