The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and its fishery managers invite the public to attend a virtual town hall to discuss plans for the 2021 coastal steelhead fishing season from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
The WDFW plans to discuss low coastal steelhead trends and share feedback on plans for the upcoming season.
Low returns are expected for the 2021 coastal steelhead season and recreational anglers, conservation groups and other interested parties are welcome to attend the town hall.
“State and tribal fisheries managers are projecting another year of low steelhead returns along much of the Washington Coast,” said James Losee, regional program manager for the Coast and Puget Sound region. “We want to make sure we’re hearing from local anglers and steelhead enthusiasts as we begin to consider options for protecting this iconic state fish while balancing recreational angling opportunities.”
To register for the event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iHswvFn2QweX9kxAfEwqpw.
The meeting will be posted to the WDFW website at a later date for those unable to attend.
WDFW fishery managers will consider the feedback in preparation of working with tribal co-managers to plan for future steelhead fishing opportunities.
