The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking applications for a volunteer citizen committee that advises the department on Puget Sound recreational crab and shrimp fishing issues.
The Recreational Crab and Shrimp Advisory Committee (RCSAC) provides a communication link between WDFW staff and recreational crab and shrimp harvesters.
Committee members provide insight, recommendations and advice to the Puget Sound crustacean program staff regarding potential management actions, harvest seasons, regulations, education and outreach opportunities and stakeholder communication.
Advisors will be chosen based on experience in the recreational crab and shrimp fishery, ability to address issues in a thoughtful and productive manner, willingness to engage, their ability to communicate with fishery managers and their ability to contribute diverse perspectives. Applicants are not required to be affiliated with an organized group. Anyone can apply.
Applicants should be available for advisory committee meetings twice per year. Additional conference call meetings may also be held to discuss in-season management issues. Advisors will be expected to remain informed on the issues and to provide objective assessments, based on experience and first-hand information about the fisheries, harvest-allocation and conservation issues. Virtual meetings via Microsoft Teams will be used at least through June 2021 and may continue to be an option for future meetings.
Those interested should review the WDFW Recreational Crab and Shrimp Advisory Committee webpage and the advisory group handbook at wdfw.wa.gov/about/advisory/psrcsac.
Applications are due by 5 p.m., Jan. 20, 2021. An online application form with requested information is located on the crab and shrimp advisory webpage. Applications may also be submitted by email to Don Velasquez at don.velasquez@dfw.wa.gov or by mail Attn: Crustacean Manager, 375 Hudson St., Port Townsend, WA 98368.
The group will consist of 10-12 individuals. New advisory appointments will be for two-year terms to begin on Feb. 15, 2020. Applicants will be notified of appointments by Feb. 1. For more information, contact Katelyn Bosley (360)-302-3030, ext. 319.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.