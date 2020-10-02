With a reduced wildfire danger due to cooling temperatures and higher humidity, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife lifted fire restrictions, including a temporary target-shooting ban, on most department-managed lands on Thursday.
"We welcome people to build campfires and responsibly sight in their hunting firearms on most of the lands we manage," WDFW Lands Division Manager Cynthia Wilkerson said. "But we continue to urge hunters, target shooters, campers and all others heading outdoors to be cautious when doing activities that could spark a wildfire."
Wilkerson noted that some restrictions will remain in place in south central Washington, including a campfire ban through Oct. 15 at all WDFW wildlife areas in Yakima and Kittitas counties, as these habitats remain vulnerable to fire.
Similarly, a campfire ban is in place through Oct. 31 at the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area in Grant and Adams counties and at the Klickitat Wildlife Area in Klickitat County due to drier conditions.
Wilkerson said that people heading to areas recently impacted by wildfires should take extra precautions, as these lands could pose hazards such as unseen holes in the ground where roots have burned up or burnt stumps and trees that could fall. For more information on wildfire impacts on WDFW-managed lands, visit wdfw.wa.gov/about/wdfw-lands/wildfire.
WDFW institutes bans in hot summer months to reduce fire risk across the state on department-managed lands and on surrounding public lands and communities.
For more information about fires and fire prevention on public lands, visit the Washington Department of Natural Resources' website (www.dnr.wa.gov) or the U.S. Forest Service website (www.fs.usda.gov). For local restrictions, contact your county.
Maps and detailed information about WDFW's wildlife areas are available at wdfw.wa.gov/about/wdfw-lands.
