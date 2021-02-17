The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has extended its public comment period for a controversial land acquisition from TransAlta until Feb. 19.
Lewis County commissioners, who have firmly opposed the land transfer and proposed wildlife refuge, are working to get that deadline extended further. Commissioner Sean Swope said Tuesday that the hope is to get more local mayors — who have also expressed opposition — to submit their own feedback.
TransAlta, WDFW and conservationists have made the case that the project would benefit wildlife and the public while conserving certain parcels of land for future development, although county leaders have characterized the move as a government land grab that would prevent economic development.
Members of the public can submit comments by emailing them to lands@dfw.wa.gov. More information can be found here: https://wdfw.wa.gov/news/wdfw-invites-feedback-land-acquisition-proposals-including-potential-new-wildlife-area-lewis.