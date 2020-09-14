The Lewis County Auditor’s Office announced that the USPS will be sending out postcards nationwide regarding voting by mail. There is an item on the postcards that tells voters to request an absentee ballot if he or she plans to vote by mail, however, that is not necessary for Washington state voters.
Ballots for the Nov. 3 general election will be sent out in October and the USPS said they should arrive between Oct. 12-16.
Heather Boyer, the elections supervisor at the Lewis County Auditor’s Office, said that if an individual is already registered to vote in the state of Washington, there is no need to request an absentee ballot.
Boyer said that she is anticipating her office receiving many calls from citizens who may get confused by the literature sent out by USPS. In the state of Washington, all ballots are automatically sent to the address that was given when citizens registered to vote.
Individuals who had a change of address and update their information at www.VoteWA.gov. Questions about the upcoming election can be directed at the Lewis County Auditor’s Office at 360-740-1278.
