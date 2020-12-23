Lewis County’s unemployment rate in November, at 7.1 percent, was slightly higher than the state average of 6 percent.
Lewis County’s unemployment increased from 6.2 percent in October. There were 690 initial unemployment claims in October and 971 in November.
The state’s average stayed the same from October to November, and is up 2 percent from November 2019. The U.S. unemployment rate is 6.7 percent.
King and Asotin counties had the lowest unemployment rates at l4.3 percent each. Grays Harbor and Pacific counties had the highest unemployment, at 9.6 percent and 9.4 percent respectively.
Thurston County’s unemployment rate was 6.3 percent in November.
The state Employment Security Department reported the state gained 100 jobs last month.
